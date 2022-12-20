City of Denison contributes funds to the US 75 project

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is contributing $1,000,000 to the $100,000,000 U.S. 75 project.

This comes after TxDOT requested money from the city as costs of material and construction have increased.

As the Denison portion is still in the planning phases, this money will go to fixing the highway from Loy Lake Road to FM 120.

