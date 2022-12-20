Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

City of Denison contributes funds to the US 75 project

As the Denison portion is still in the planning phases, this money will go to fixing the...
As the Denison portion is still in the planning phases, this money will go to fixing the highway from Loy Lake Road to FM 120.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison is contributing $1,000,000 to the $100,000,000 U.S. 75 project.

This comes after TxDOT requested money from the city as costs of material and construction have increased.

As the Denison portion is still in the planning phases, this money will go to fixing the highway from Loy Lake Road to FM 120.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
Several departments responded to a house fire in the Greenville area.
Fire damages Love County home

Latest News

North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert closed after break in
You should also check in on elderly neighbors or family members during extreme cold snaps,...
How to prepare for the upcoming cold snap
Car experts give tips on prepping your car for freezing temperatures
Prepping your car for winter weather