How to prepare for the upcoming cold snap

(KXII) -With our forecast calling for a prolonged deep freeze later this week, experts say remember the 4 p’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

A common issue during hard freezes is frozen and then busted pipes.

Johnny Allen, owner of Allan Plumbing & HVAC said, “when the weather does come in, open your cabinet doors, let the heat from your home get underneath the cabinets.”

Allen added that you should also let your inside faucets run at a small drip and cover the ones outside.

“The best thing you can do is go buy the styrofoam covers and put some installation in them but you can cover with almost everything just keep the outdoor air off of them,” said Allen.

If you have a pier and beam home, you’ll also need to cover your vents.

“So that they can limit the amount of air that gets underneath the house,” Allen added.

These steps can save you from potential damage to your home, “it can get expensive because once you have one break it doesn’t necessarily limit it to one break,” said Allen.

And don’t forget to bring in or cover your plants.

Co-owner of Twin Oaks Nursery, Bryan Graham said. “something called frost blankets, which is a very light weight material, adds somewhere between five to seven degrees in temperatures.”

While the freeze can be harmful to plants, Graham said it’s the quick shift in temperatures that is most damaging, “its going from warm temperatures to cold temperatures very very quickly in a matter of a few hours, plants can not acclimate to that temperature quick enough.”

And let’s not forget about our pets.

Savannah Grace, Office Manager at 49th Street Veterinary Clinic said,,”you want to bring them indoors, it doesn’t necessarily have to be your house, but just a garage, a barn, something where they can get to hay or a blanket.”

If your pets are left out for too long, here’s what you should look for, “their tips of their ears, their nose, their toes, seeing how cold they are, if they’re really painful, they could be subjective to frostbite,” Grace said.

If these areas are tender, bring them in for a check up.

Grace added, “make sure you are feeding them correctly, because they are going to eat more than they do in the summer time to get the layers on and get some more fat on their body.”

You should also check in on elderly neighbors or family members during extreme cold snaps, especially ones who live alone.

