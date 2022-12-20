Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 54-year-old James Dale Butler, of Idabel, was headed southbound on Golden Road when he ran his vehicle off the road, struck an embankment, and crossed Holly Creek Road. The vehicle overturned and Butler was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by the Broken Bow Fire Department and the Garvin Volunteer Fire Department.

Butler was transported to McCurtain Memorial Hospital with internal injuries and flown to St. Michaels in Texarkana.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to unsafe speed.

Butler was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

