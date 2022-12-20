Mobile, hydroponic and aquaponic farms sold out of Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man is selling hydroponic and aquaponic farms in Ardmore, and they’re on wheels.

Felix Lopez said everything inside the trailer runs on a 30-amp generator.

“It can hold 320 plants of cannabis and it can actually hold about a thousand head of lettuce, every forty-five days,” Lopez said. “And we’re gonna start doing tomatoes soon.”

Lopez said the setup he worked to build over the past few years is working on hydroponics, but by adding fish can easily be transformed into aquaponics.

“Hydroponics is the process of growing vegetables and some fruits through water,” Lopez explained. “Aquaponics is the process of you feeding fish and the fishes’ waste feeds plants.”

Lopez said the mobile farm is the only one of its kind on wheels, where it can be easily driven out of harm’s way.

“I think we can bring the food closer to people with this,” Lopez said. “It’s got 20 lights, LEDs. The paint on it is specifically made for this trailer, the floor is made intentionally with those grooves so the light can ricochet and not get LED burn.”

Lopez said it’s been a long process to build, but he’s proud of how it worked out.

“I’ve grown in 100-degree weather and I’ve grown in 0-degree weather,” Lopez said.

He plans to sell across the country, and he’s willing to deliver.

“I’m a 100% disabled veteran, retired veteran,” Lopez said. “We build it right here, so we can send you pictures and you can see it as it’s being built in case you want to change something.

Lopez said the mobile farms are made to order. and his turnaround time is about a month.

To learn more, visit https://www.mobilehydroponicfarms.com/.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.