Prepping your car for winter weather

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Temperatures are expected to drop as low as eight degrees right before Christmas Eve.

Car experts are urging that you check your car to make sure it’s well equipped for freezing temperatures.

AAA of Texas’, Daniel Armbruster said, “Before you even go out on the roadways, have a trusty mechanic take a look at your vehicle. Make sure the belts, the hoses, all of that is in good shape.”

Service Director for Vanguard GMC, Joe Pascone, said there are three main things to pay attention to when driving in freezing temperatures.

Pascone said, “We always recommend our customers come in so we can double check their tire pressure, especially their coolant level and their washer fluid level, make sure they have the proper coolant, the proper washer fluid so that way it doesn’t freeze.”

Pascone said one of the top priorities of the three, are checking your tires.

He explained, “You want to make sure you have your good tire pressure, you want to make sure you got good tread...a lot of gas stations, service centers will have a tire gauge where they can test it.”

While most vehicles have a tire censor that tells you what levels your tires are at, Armbruster said they may not always be reliable.

He said, “Don’t go off of the tire censor in your vehicle. AAA studies show that those tire censors can be faulty or give you faulty readings.”

Another thing experts want you to be mindful of is your coolant levels and your washer fluid.

Armbruster said, “Your wind shield washer solvent, make sure that solvent is one that can handle sub-freezing temperatures, so if you do need to clear debris, it won’t freeze up.”

Now if you are unable to get to a mechanic, there are a few items you can take on the road in case of an emergency.

Armbruster said, “That includes a bag of abrasive material, a bag of sand, maybe kitty litter, or salt to help you get out of that issue.”

Now you’re ready to hit the road.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.