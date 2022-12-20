Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

SC official says Alex Murdaugh will not face death penalty

FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.
FILE - Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh, an official said Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.

“After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement Tuesday.

Murdaugh faces murder charges in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son. The scion of a prominent legal family has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the slayings.

Murdaugh’s legal team welcomed the move, noting in a statement that the decision removes the impediments to beginning the trial on the scheduled start date of Jan. 23 that a death penalty case would have likely brought.

A grand jury recently indicted Murdaugh on nine counts of tax evasion, adding to the dozens of charges handed down since his family’s deaths.

Prosecutors earlier this month revealed Murdaugh’s alleged motive in a bid to get evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes admitted into the trial. Prosecutors said Murdaugh killed his wife and son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from years of alleged financial misdeeds. The impending revelation of those crimes — which allegedly lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million stolen from poor clients to maintain his painkiller addiction — were about to sink his reputation, according to the prosecutors.

The defense has asked the judge not to allow evidence related to the alleged motive. They argue such evidence only serves to convince the jury that Murdaugh was a bad person who would commit a crime as awful as killing family members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

Latest News

Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent quake in N California damages homes, disrupts power
The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their...
Sherman Police experiencing issues with 911 service Tuesday
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Officer gets nearly 12 years for killing Atatiana Jefferson