Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards in 2020 plead guilty in court

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards from nearly 80 people in 2020 plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Sherman Police said Jason Polk and his girlfriend, Debra Koiner, stole the property during multiple home and car burglaries in Sherman during a four month long crime spree between Dec. 2019 and April 2020.

“In early April, Sherman PD was investigating two separate burglary cases involving stolen debit cards that were used at local stores,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said in April 2020. “Through the investigation they were able to determine the crimes were committed by the same person.”

The couple was arrested in 2020, after a search warrant was served at their home on Iowa Street in a neighborhood off FM 1417.

Police said the search led to the location of stolen property and pieces of identifying information from 78 different victims.

Court records show Koiner pled guilty last year and received a 12-year prison sentence.

Polk will be sentenced in April.

