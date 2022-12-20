Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards in 2020 plead guilty in court

Jason Polk plead guilty in court on Tuesday; accused of stealing credit and debit cards from...
Jason Polk plead guilty in court on Tuesday; accused of stealing credit and debit cards from nearly 80 people in 2020(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man accused of stealing credit and debit cards from nearly 80 people in 2020 plead guilty in court on Tuesday.

Sherman Police said Jason Polk and his girlfriend, Debra Koiner, stole the property during multiple home and car burglaries in Sherman during a four month long crime spree between Dec. 2019 and April 2020.

“In early April, Sherman PD was investigating two separate burglary cases involving stolen debit cards that were used at local stores,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said in April 2020. “Through the investigation they were able to determine the crimes were committed by the same person.”

The couple was arrested in 2020, after a search warrant was served at their home on Iowa Street in a neighborhood off FM 1417.

Police said the search led to the location of stolen property and pieces of identifying information from 78 different victims.

Court records show Koiner pled guilty last year and received a 12-year prison sentence.

Polk will be sentenced in April.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

Latest News

An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
“A lot of these families have been struck by tragedy or might not have the financial means to...
Durant officials are making Christmas special one gift at a time
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert reopens after break in
The city says it will meet with the company again on Friday, December 30 to finalize the...
An update on the ongoing construction of University Blvd. in Durant