Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County

One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.
One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.(Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m.

Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was northbound on OK-31 when he ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl was ejected approximately 25 feet from the vehicle, according to OHP. She was transported to Coalgate General Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center with internal and head injuries.

The driver was transported to Coalgate General Hospital with internal injuries and admitted in stable condition.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to inattention.

Both teens were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

Latest News

A driver was pinned after he ran off the road and overturned his vehicle in Garvin Monday night.
Man pinned, injured after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County
A man is selling hydroponic and aquaponic farms in Ardmore, and they’re on wheels.
Mobile, hydroponic and aquaponic farms sold out of Ardmore
A man is selling hydroponic and aquaponic farms in Ardmore, and they’re on wheels.
Mobile, hydroponic and aquaponic farms sold out of Ardmore
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts