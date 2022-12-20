Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County

COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-31 and County Road N3770 approximately 3.5 miles south of Coalgate at 9:19 p.m.

Troopers said a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was northbound on OK-31 when he ran off the road, overcorrected and overturned onto the passenger side of the vehicle.

The passenger, a 16-year-old girl was ejected approximately 25 feet from the vehicle, according to OHP. She was transported to Coalgate General Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center with internal and head injuries.

The driver was transported to Coalgate General Hospital with internal injuries and admitted in stable condition.

Troopers said the cause of the crash was due to inattention.

Both teens were not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OHP.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.