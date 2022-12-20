Wind Chill Watches Posted for Thu-Fri

A weak cold front passes Tuesday morning, shifting our winds to the northeast but having no impact on temperatures. Lows will remain above freezing Tuesday morning and near freezing Wednesday morning. Expect us to be in and out of the clouds through Wednesday.

The HUGE weather story of the week is bitterly cold arctic air racing southward across the Plains and arriving in Texoma sometime Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall sharply from morning readings around 40 degrees to the teens by sunset. What’s more, northerly winds will crank up to as high as 40 mph Thursday, putting wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero by Thursday evening and through mid-morning Friday. These are intensely cold readings for Texoma and you need to bundle up in layers, wear a hat and gloves, and limit outdoor exposure as much as possible during this period.

There will be a brief window for snow flurries Thursday morning as the front passes, accumulations are unlikely but some flakes may be seen for a few hours along and behind the front. A weak upper wave Saturday morning may also scare up some flurries, but the system is feeble and the air beneath it is super dry, so once gain if we get some flakes in the air that will be it.

Temperatures slowly moderate beginning Saturday; we get above freezing by Christmas afternoon, and should be pushing 50 degrees by Monday afternoon.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

