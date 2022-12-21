Texoma Local
Ardmore fire department says check smoke detectors, watch space heaters this winter

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The National Fire Protection Association says more house fires happen in winter than any other season, and a sixth of the fires are caused by people trying to stay warm.

Ardmore Fire Marshal Tim Lee said they’ve seen around 5 house fires in the past few months, but fire season is just getting started.

“We don’t ever want to use our oven, that’s always a bad idea because of the CO2 for one thing,” Lee said. “And with this cold weather spell that’s coming up, we want to be sure and check your smoke detectors, check your CO2 detectors before the cold weather gets here.”

Lee said if you have a fireplace, he also recommends getting that inspected and having a sturdy screen around it.

Lee said they consistently see most housefires on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and many of them start in the kitchen.

“You want to stay in the kitchen with [cooking equipment], you don’t wanna leave your paper towels, wrappers from your food or anything around that stovetop that could catch on fire,” Lee said. “And keep a lid handy for your pan so if you do catch any of those little grease fires you can put a lid on it. if it does get away from you back out and call 911.”

Lee said it’s also important to have a plan with your family in case a fire happens.

“So when the fire department gets there we know everybody’s accounted for,” Lee said. “If you don’t have a meeting place and know everybody’s there, then we’ll have to go in and look for them. Don’t worry about your pets, we’ll go in there and get that taken care of. Just get your family out and call 911.”

Lee said if everyone checks their smoke alarm batteries, monitors space heaters and uses extension cords properly, the fire department will see fewer house fires this winter.

