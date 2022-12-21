Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side.

Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m.

The collision caused the ambulance to flip on its side.

There was not a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

