Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a crash that happened on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side.
Police said a Marshall County ambulance and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of US 70 and Commerce St. around 2 p.m.
The collision caused the ambulance to flip on its side.
There was not a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
