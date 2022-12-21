Austin College names White the new football coach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tony Joe White has been named the new head coach of the Austin College football program.

White comes to Sherman after having served in the same role at Birmingham Southern since 2017.

“We’re excited to welcome Tony Joe White to the Austin College family,” said athletics director David Norman. “His accomplishments on the field speak to his football knowledge and pedigree as a coach. He also brings an outstanding background and understanding of NCAA Division III athletics, and as a native Texan, comes in with tremendous connections within the state’s football community.”

White is Birmingham-Southern’s all-time leader in winning percentage, and comes in fresh off of a campaign in which the BSC Panthers finished 7-3. In 2021, BSC went 10-2 and earned a trip to the NCAA Division III National Tournament. During his time at BSC, White has coached two players who finished as finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, given each year to the top player in all of NCAA Division III football. His teams have also regularly finished among the nation’s leaders for both overall and rushing offenses. During White’s tenure with the Panthers he has produced Southern Athletic Association players of the year each season.

“I am thrilled to join the Austin College family,” said White, a native of Wolfe City. “My family and I are excited to return home to northeast Texas. Restoring the pride and winning tradition that many Austin College alumni are accustomed to is going to be our priority, and I believe the administration is motivated to see that task through.”

Prior to coaching at Birmingham-Southern, White served as the Director of Football Operations and offensive coordinator at Centre College from 2008-2016. During his time at Centre his offenses broke numerous school records, including averaging better than 500 total yards-per-game in 2015, and averaging more than 30 points-per-game for seven seasons. Centre was nationally ranked two times during his tenure and qualified for the NCAA playoffs twice. During their 2011 campaign, the Colonels advanced to the second round of the national tournament with White calling the offensive plays.

White, who played quarterback at Texas A&M-Commerce from 1991-1993, graduated from Texas State University in 1996 before doing his graduate work at Louisiana Tech University in 1997. In addition to coaching at BSC and Centre, he has also served at Belhaven University as the quarterbacks coach and special teams coordinator; on the coaching staff at Brownsboro High School; at Southeast Missouri State University as special teams coordinator and running backs coach; and as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Southwestern Baptist University. White is a member of the high school coaches associations of Texas, Mississippi, and Kentucky, as well as the American Football Coaches Association and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

