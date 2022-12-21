Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning.

Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St.

Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause of death has not been determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was flown to the hospital after a wreck in Grayson County on Sunday.
Texoma child flown to hospital after crash
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case
North Texas may see some of the coldest temperatures since the 2021 February blackouts. ERCOT...
“It’s ready”: Texas power grid bracing for coldest temperatures since 2021 blackouts
A Kansas man died after he was ejected from his pickup during a roll over crash just north of...
Kansas man dead after rollover crash in Carter County

Latest News

Ardmore Police are investigating a crash on Tuesday that left an ambulance flipped on its side
Ardmore Police investigating crash involving ambulance
The National Fire Protection Association says more house fires happen in winter than any other...
Ardmore fire department says check smoke detectors, watch space heaters this winter
Grayson County Commissioners held their final meeting of the year Tuesday morning, marking the...
Grayson County commissioners end final meeting of year, three leave permanently
The Sherman Police Department announced Tuesday that they are experiencing issues with their...
Sherman Police experiencing issues with 911 service Tuesday