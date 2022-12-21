Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning.

Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St.

Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause of death has not been determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.