Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of...
Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of thousands of dollars in forged and counterfeit checks.(Bokchito Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation.

In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.

Police said the checks total over $30,000.

If you have seen or know this person, contact the Bokchito Police Department at 580-775-3589.

