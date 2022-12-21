Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation.

In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.

Police said the checks total over $30,000.

If you have seen or know this person, contact the Bokchito Police Department at 580-775-3589.

