Calera family loses everything in house fire

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Wednesday morning.

According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Main St.

Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire crews were still on scene Wednesday morning putting out hotspots.

A group of Calera teachers and staff members made a donation to the family.

Additionally, a family member has set up a GoFundMe account, with hopes of raising money to replace what was lost.

