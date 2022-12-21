Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Calera family loses everything in house fire

A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night
A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Wednesday morning.

According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Main St.

Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Fire crews were still on scene Wednesday morning putting out hotspots.

A group of Calera teachers and staff members made a donation to the family.

Additionally, a family member has set up a GoFundMe account, with hopes of raising money to replace what was lost.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert reopens after break in
An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles

Latest News

A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
Pontotoc Fire Marshals investigating after a man was found dead in house fire
Fire marshal investigating after man found dead in house fire
As the winter weather moves into Texoma, warming centers are opening up for those in need.
Warming centers open in Texoma
The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say...
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim