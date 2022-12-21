Calera family loses everything in house fire
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - A family in Calera lost everything after their home burned down Wednesday morning.
According to the Calera Fire Department, the fire started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Main St.
Firefighters on scene said that no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is a total loss.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Fire crews were still on scene Wednesday morning putting out hotspots.
A group of Calera teachers and staff members made a donation to the family.
Additionally, a family member has set up a GoFundMe account, with hopes of raising money to replace what was lost.
