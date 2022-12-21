Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Casey White and Vicky White’s romance and jailbreak inspire new movie

The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.
The tragic love story of the prison guard who helped a jailed inmate escape is now a movie.(WAAY, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By WAAY Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The tragic relationship between convicted murderer Casey White and prison guard Vicky White has been made into a movie.

The film titled “Prisoner of Love” is on the streaming platform Tubi and stars Nicholle Tom and Adam Mayfield as the couple.

The two Whites, who coincidentally had the same last name, made national headlines when they went on the run for 11 days earlier this year.

When authorities caught up to them, Vicky White had numerous self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

She later died of what the Indiana Coroner’s Officer deemed a suicide.

Casey White was taken into custody and charged. He is being held in an Alabama correctional facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert reopens after break in
An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
It’s been 9.5 years since Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared after a car chase in...
Team searches Love County pond hoping to find evidence in Molly Miller case

Latest News

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski made a surprise visit to Shriners Children’s New England...
Rob Gronkowski surprises patients at Shriners Children’s New England
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
Zelenskyy gets White House welcome from Biden before talks
A traveler walks in Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of...
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne M. Tracy. The Senate has voted...
Senate confirms new US ambassador to Russia