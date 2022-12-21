Texoma Local
Fannin County says goodbye to their judge

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -After serving his county for four years, Judge Randy Moore was surrounded with friends and colleagues as he said his farewells as county judge and opens his next chapter of retirement.

“It seems like yesterday I just began, and four years later, here we are, I can’t believe it,” Judge Moore said.

During his term, Judge Moore has accomplished a lot.

“We actually still operate as a county through the COVID and I feel like we did real well, Fannin County was always one of the lowest on the lists of covid patients, " Judge Moore said.

The county’s courthouse restoration project was completed just this year and a new Justice Center is on its way, “I think it will serve the county for maybe 50 years,” said Judge Moore.

Not to mention the progress of both Bois D’Arc Lake and Lake Ralph Hall, “we’ve got one lake finished, another one under construction,” Judge Moore added.

Leaving behind a legacy Moore can be proud of, “you know it’s a good feeling to say, you know, you’ve done your thing now move on, do something else, let somebody else come in and make a difference.”

And as far as what’s planned for retirement, “maybe I get to see the grandkids more often, maybe we get to do some things together that we haven’t been able to do for a while,” said Judge Moore.

Starting with spending more time with his wife, “and I’m ready to have him back for myself,” said Tina Moore.

Moore has these words of advice for Fannin County’s next judge, “you just always try to do the right thing, and if you will try to do the right thing, I think that things will work out.”

On January 1, judge-elect Newt Cunningham will be sworn in as Fannin County’s new judge.

