Fire marshal investigating after man found dead in house fire

ROFF, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a fire broke out at a home in Roff early Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma State Fire Marshals were called out to a house on Pontotoc Ave. around 7 a.m. after the homeowner’s caretaker arrived on scene to find the house on fire.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was accidental and they don’t know if it was the cause of the man’s death.

Neighbors told a News 12 reporter that he had terminal cancer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

