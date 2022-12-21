Texoma Local
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim


The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card.(Gainesville Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say abused an elderly person’s debit card.

According the Gainesville Police, an unknown male was seen at an ATM on Nov. 6 using the victim’s debit card.

Police said the suspect made eight unauthorized transactions on the victim’s account, totaling $2,880.68.

If you have seen or know this person, call Gainesville Police at 940-668-7777 or use their anonymous tip line at 940-612-0000.

