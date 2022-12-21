Grayson County commissioners end final meeting of year, three leave permanently

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners held their final meeting of the year Tuesday morning, marking the last time several commissioners will sit on the bench.

“Today’s a sad day for me, and I don’t normally cry because I’m pretty tough but today’s a tough day,” said Commissioner Phyllis James.

Grayson County Commissioners adjourned for the last time in 2022, with commissioners holding back tears.

“The last 12 years have been the most meaningful 12 years of my life,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner Bart Lawrence.

Lawrence is leaving office after narrowly losing his seat by less than one percent in the March primary.

“The last ten months have been the most miserable time of my life,” said Lawrence. “For those of you who made it the most meaningful- God bless you, and thank you.”

Precinct 2 Commissioner David Whitlock is retiring.

“The years have flown by, and I have enjoyed being here, but it’s time to go on and enjoy the rest of my life,” said Whitlock.

In his twenty years on commissioners court, he said he’s proudest of the 289 project and finding a new precinct barn at no cost to the tax payer.

The only thing he said he would do differently is start younger.

What both men said they would look back on the fondest is the friendships made in the court room.

“One thing that makes me proud is some of the people I got to work with,” said Whitlock.

“What I will miss the most is the great relationships that I’ve developed with great people,” said Lawrence.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers was not present for the last day of court.

So, Whitlock stepped in one final time.

“Twenty years hasn’t been that long,” said Whitlock to the court room. “Ya’ll have a good day. This court is adjourned.”

