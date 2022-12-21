Paris family loses home in structure fire

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris family lost their home in a structure fire on Tuesday night.

According to the Paris Fire Department, the fire happened at a one-story apartment complex on Northwest 23rd St. around 5 p.m.

Paris Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle said the family was not home at the time the fire started.

McMonigle said it started in the kitchen.

There were no injuries reported, but the home was declared a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with a place to stay.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.