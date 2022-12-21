Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit

A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.

DPS said during the pursuit, Johnson attempted to hit a patrol vehicle, as well as a Pottsboro Police Department patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended at 10:48 a.m. after Johnson drove across spike strips at the gate to the Paradise Cove Campground.

Johnson ran into the woods, but a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

Johnson was charged and booked into the Grayson County jail.

Johnson’s charges are as follows:

  • Parole violation - felon in possession of a firearm
  • Parole violation - possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)
  • Evading arrest with vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert reopens after break in
An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles

Latest News

A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night
Calera family loses everything in house fire
Pontotoc Fire Marshals investigating after a man was found dead in house fire
Fire marshal investigating after man found dead in house fire
As the winter weather moves into Texoma, warming centers are opening up for those in need.
Warming centers open in Texoma
The Gainesville Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect who they say...
Gainesville Police looking for suspect accused of stealing money from an elderly victim