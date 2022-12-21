Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said at 10:23 a.m. a trooper stopped 37-year old Donald Johnson for a traffic violation, but Johnson refused to stop and a pursuit began.

DPS said during the pursuit, Johnson attempted to hit a patrol vehicle, as well as a Pottsboro Police Department patrol vehicle.

The pursuit ended at 10:48 a.m. after Johnson drove across spike strips at the gate to the Paradise Cove Campground.

Johnson ran into the woods, but a Grayson County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked him down.

Johnson was charged and booked into the Grayson County jail.

Johnson’s charges are as follows:

Parole violation - felon in possession of a firearm

Parole violation - possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x2)

Evading arrest with vehicle

Reckless driving

Driving with license invalid with previous conviction without financial responsibility

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.