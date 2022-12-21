Texoma Local
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles

Tioga
Tioga(KXII)
By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - Emotions ran high at the Tioga ISD school board meeting Tuesday night, after parents and faculty members recently discovered the district is in a tight financial bind.

After meeting in executive session for two-and-a-half hours, the board revealed they will terminate 20 teachers and will decrease the salary of the district’s superintendent and athletic director by 10 percent.

Still, officials said the changes won’t reverse the district’s financial situation and that for now, no further expenses can be cut to accommodate an alternative financial plan, as 85 percent of the district’s budget includes payroll for staff.

