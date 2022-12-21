Warming centers open in Texoma

(KXII) - As the winter weather moves into Texoma, warming centers are opening up for those in need.

Here are the locations of some:

In Coalgate, First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall is open to anyone needing a place to go and warm up. They will have coffee and hot chocolate, with some light snacks ready to go. The church will be open 24/7, during this time.

In Durant, the non-profit “Mission - I’m Possible” is opening its shelter as a warming station. Doors open Thursday at 9 a.m. and will stay open until Sunday.

The Salvation Army in Grayson County will open Thursday morning at 9 a.m. and will stay open until Sunday. The shelter is located on Texoma Parkway and is open to the public.

The City of Denison said a warming center will be open Thursday morning. The address is 801 W. Owings.

