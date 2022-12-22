Ardmore sends two to Big Ten on Signing Day

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - National signing day kicked off with a bang in Ardmore, as two Tigers signed their National Letters of Intent to play football at the next level in the Big Ten.

First up was Quarterback Cal Swanson, he’s headed to Champaign to play for the University of Illinois and the Fighting Illini who are fresh off of a big 8-4 season.

“It feels pretty good, it’s kind of surreal,” said Swanson. “I committed in the summer, and I thought I had a lot of time left, but it came just like that. It feels really good signing with one of my best friends Eric Fields and it just feels really good.”

Then it was Linebacker Eric Fields up next for the Tigers. He’s headed off to Lincoln to play under Matt Rhule who makes his return to college ball with the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2023.

“To get this opportunity now is just crazy to me. I never saw myself here,” said Fields. “Having Cal by my side kind of made me feel better, also having a teammate making it big just like me.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.