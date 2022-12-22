Texoma Local
Durant seniors celebrate Christmas with some fun

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A lot of fun and Christmas spirit was in the air at the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center in Durant.

On wednesday, the seniors opened their presents that they were gifted from the ‘adopt a senior’ program.

They also took pictures with Santa and even had their turn at nerf guns to shoot the volunteers.

This idea came from coordinator Shawna Robbins, who wanted to bring the seniors some innocent fun, “when you get older, the traditions kind of run out, the children move away from home. The fun and the excitement often leaves, and that’s what its all about just bringing everybody back to that childlike moment.”

This was the center’s first Christmas party held and Robbins hopes to plan a New Year’s event for the seniors.

But the main goal of the center is just to get the seniors out of their home and to gain company and friendship.

