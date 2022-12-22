Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
The official number was 106,699 overdose deaths, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah/Pexels/DEA)
By MIKE STOBBE
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of...
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night
Calera family loses everything in house fire
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
US economy grew 3.2% in third quarter, an upgrade from earlier estimate
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Holiday procrastinators are back in force. Blame inflation.
The winter storm brings heavy snow fall and hazardous driving conditions.
Arctic blast brings snowfall, wind to Utah
A staff member was injured by a bear at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
Bear fatally shot after escape, attack on Florida zookeeper
Women walk down to the metro at the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
Atomic watchdog discusses Ukraine nuclear plant protections with Russia