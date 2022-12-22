Texoma Local
Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died

Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died at the age of 86
Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died at the age of 86
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KXII) - A big part of this station’s history passed away this week.

Rudy Dockray died Monday at the age of 86.

Dockray served as the farm director at KXII from 1966 to 1985.

Dockray’s “12 Acres” show was a must watch television show for two decades to Texoma farmers and ranchers.

He hosted more than 10,000 shows during his career before retiring in 1998.

