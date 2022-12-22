Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died

(KXII) - A big part of this station’s history passed away this week.

Rudy Dockray died Monday at the age of 86.

Dockray served as the farm director at KXII from 1966 to 1985.

Dockray’s “12 Acres” show was a must watch television show for two decades to Texoma farmers and ranchers.

He hosted more than 10,000 shows during his career before retiring in 1998.

