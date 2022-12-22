How to prepare for freezing temperatures

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Winter is here and with temperatures expecting to drop to the single digits, protecting your body properly is key for staying healthy this season.

Dr. Greg Keelan from the ER at Sherman said, “The most vulnerable places in our body are going to be our nose, our fingertips, our toes, the areas that are distal from your circulation and distal from your body heat.

Dr. Keelan said refraining from covering the right body parts could lead to a serious health emergency.

He also said, " Frostbite can occur very quickly in as little as 10 or 15 minutes if the temperatures are low enough.”

News 12′s Chief Meteorologist, Steve Lanore also warns that it only takes a low enough wind chill to see the cold weather effect your body in an extreme way.

He explained, “Okay it’s all about the numbers. We have here a wind chill chart, it takes temperature and wind speed and compares the cooling affect of that. So the faster the wind is blowing, the faster the heat is removed from your skin and the chill factor begins. So lets say, tomorrow in Texoma, some spots will probably reach 5 degrees by Thursday night. You take the winds its expected to be, about 35 mph, it gives you a wind chill, that’s the feels like temp, of 21 below zero. Now at that temperature, look at the scale across the bottom, exposed flesh can freeze in about 25 to 30 minutes.”

Aside from frostbite, Dr. Keelan said a more serious health threat to look out for is hypothermia.

He clarified, stating, “Hypothermia generally occurs when your body temperature gets lowered to a certain point, and at that point you can start to experience confusion, sluggishness, at a more advanced state you can become obtunded.”

Dr. Keelan said a helpful tip to stay warm is to wear mittens instead of gloves so you can use the warmth from your other fingers to keep them from freezing.

He continued, “Seek medical attention if you’ve lost feeling or if you’re noticing color or temperature significant changes. If your toes and fingers are starting to look blackened or extremely red or white.”

Dr. Keelan shared it’s also important not to warm any body part using extremely hot air or hot water, as it can cause even more damage.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.