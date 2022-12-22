Texoma Local
Inmates help corrections officer being assaulted in jail

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – Two inmates helped a corrections officer in South Carolina who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said.

South Carolina Department of Correction officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution.

One of the two inmates grabbed the person assaulting the officer while the other pulled the officer to safety, officials said.

The inmate was moved to another facility where they await pending charges.

“Thank you to these 2 inmates who helped stop this serious assault,” the Department of Corrections said on Twitter.

