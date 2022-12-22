Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county.

In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.

Dodd said he is doing this out of his duty to the people who voted for him.

“If I didn’t move forward with this, as a man of principle, I believe I would not be upholding the oath I took when I was sworn in as your sheriff,” Dodd said. “I would not be doing justice to you, the citizens of this county if I just laid down and shut up and didn’t go with the program.”

Dodd is also seeking civil procedures against the chairman of the board of county commissioners, saying he is unilaterally holding up expenditures of the sheriff’s office.

