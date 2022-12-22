Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to...
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county.(Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county.

In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.

Dodd said he is doing this out of his duty to the people who voted for him.

“If I didn’t move forward with this, as a man of principle, I believe I would not be upholding the oath I took when I was sworn in as your sheriff,” Dodd said. “I would not be doing justice to you, the citizens of this county if I just laid down and shut up and didn’t go with the program.”

Dodd is also seeking civil procedures against the chairman of the board of county commissioners, saying he is unilaterally holding up expenditures of the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of...
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night
Calera family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died at the age of 86
Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died
In January, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act was passed, which protects dogs from extreme...
Leaving animals in freezing temps could leave you with fines
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for a man last seen...
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
Preparing for freezing temperatures
How to prevent frostbite, hypothermia during extreme cold