Plainview’s Pearson signs with Colorado

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - One of Oklahoma’s top prospects is headed from Plainview to primetime, as Indians standout Morgan Pearson signs his National Letter of Intent to play for head coach Deion Sanders at Colorado.

Pearson, who originally started his athletic career on the diamond has become one of the top football players in all of the state and is now headed to play for a Hall of Famer.

“It started off as baseball and then transitioned to straight football after that,” said Pearson. “It’s been a long process, and then going up there, knowing what’s going to happen with the coaching staff. Then seeing that beautiful campus and facilities, that’s what really changed it for me.”

