Sherman’s Sanders signs with Houston Christian

Sherman's Williams signs with Houston Christian
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - After beginning his career on the hardwood Sherman’s Vontrelle Sanders has fully become a force on the field and will continue that trend after signing his National Letter of Intent to move on and play for Houston Christian in 2023.

Sanders has been a great playmaker for the Bearcats as a multi-sport athlete and is looking forward to the next level.

“It still doesn’t feel real, it felt like it was impossible when I was young,” said Sanders. “It was always a goal, but I never thought it would actually happen and for it to actually happen, it’s a blessing for sure.”

