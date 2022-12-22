Texoma Local
Silver Alert issued for Denison Man

By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Denison man. 72 year old Richard Bruno was last seen on West Crawford Street Wednesday around 5:30 P.M.

Bruno is 5′ 9″ and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jacket, blue striped shirt, baggy black pants and may be driving a Gray 2012 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate FMT8785.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the McKinney Police Department at (972) 547-2700

