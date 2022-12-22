Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for a man last seen in Denison.

According to DPS, Richard Bruno, 72, was last seen in the 1500 block of West Crawford Street at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bruno is 5′9,″ 170 pounds with blue eyes last seen wearing a black jacket, blue striped shirt and baggy black pants.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Texas tags FMT8785.

If you have any information or see Bruno, call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.

