Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Denison
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert Wednesday night for a man last seen in Denison.
According to DPS, Richard Bruno, 72, was last seen in the 1500 block of West Crawford Street at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bruno is 5′9,″ 170 pounds with blue eyes last seen wearing a black jacket, blue striped shirt and baggy black pants.
He is believed to be driving a gray 2015 Ford Fusion with Texas tags FMT8785.
If you have any information or see Bruno, call McKinney Police at 972-547-2700.
