Southmayd Shop With a Cop helps check off twenty Grayson County families’ Christmas lists

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Southmayd Police and Fire departments are helping Santa fill his sleigh- and Walmart cart.

“I got almost everything I wanted,” said Aryanna Lyday, a shopper.

As a part of the department’s seventh annual Shop With a Cop, kids chose everything from shoes to clothes, toys, and more as presents.

“We had a lot of people donate, and that’s what raises funds for us to be able to do this, to help keep the kids smiling through Christmas, especially with the cost of inflation on everything right now,” said Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee.

McKee said inflation isn’t just hard for families this year, but it tightened their Shop With a Cop budget.

He said last year police shopped with more than 240 kids.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we were only able to take up to twenty kids Christmas shopping this year,” said McKee.

But all twenty left grinning ear to ear.

“I got two things that inspired me about the cops,” said Paul Stewart, a shopper who picked out toy guns. “Southmayd police department, they’re so good, and they do stuff good for you to save the day.”

“I’ve never had a bike before,” said Lyday, who picked out a new pick.

“When you see the smile on their face you can’t beat it,” said McKee. “It shows them that we’re here for them. That way if they need help, they’re always welcome to come to a police officer.”

