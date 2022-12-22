Sub-Zero Wind Chills Overnight, Conditions Improve Friday

The patchy snow has ended and skies are beginning to clear; it’s going to be just plain awful overnight and into Friday morning. Staying outside for more than a few minutes will be uncomfortable as wind chills remain at about minus 10 through mid-morning Friday.

Friday brings sunny to partly cloudy skies and winds begin to ease, but temperatures will remain well below freezing, in the low 20s. Winds drop off to about 20 mph through the afternoon, still plenty cold with wind chills around 10 degrees.

A fast-moving upper wave brings a quick patch of clouds Friday night, but in general skies should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday. Christmas day will be the next time temperatures get above freezing, there’s no snow for Santa but it will still be cool with highs around 40.

The long-range outlook shows mild winds blowing with highs reaching at least 60 by mid-week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

