Wind Chill Advisories for All of Texoma Thursday

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect area wide from 6 am Thursday through noon Friday for dangerously low wind chills, as cold as -15 degrees, A powerhouse arctic cold front is on time to gusty through Texoma early Thursday, beginning before sunrise in our northwest counties and perhaps as late as 9 am or 10 am in Paris.

Temperatures are expected to drop 20-25 degrees in the first hour after it passes, and the wind will abruptly shift and accelerate to about 40 mph out of the north. It’s going to be just plain horrible to be outside Thursday for more than a few minutes as wind chills dive below zero by mid-day, and stay that way through mid-morning Friday.

Actual air temperatures will reach the teens before sunset and bottom out between 3 degrees around Ada, Coalgate, and Sulphur to about 8 degrees in the Sherman-Denison area.

There’s potential for a few hours of flurries or even some light sleet Thursday morning as the front passes, but accumulations are very unlikely. There’s a second tiny chance of snow as a weak upper wave passes Friday night, we’re talking 10%.

As for Christmas Day, it won’t be as cold as earlier in the weekend as highs reach about 40 degrees. There’s no snow for Santa, but plenty chilly to try on those new coats and sweaters.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.