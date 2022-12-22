Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Wind Chill Advisories for All of Texoma Thursday

“Feels like” temperatures will dip as low as -15 degrees; it’s dangerous cold for prolonged exposure
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Chill Advisories are in effect area wide from 6 am Thursday through noon Friday for dangerously low wind chills, as cold as -15 degrees, A powerhouse arctic cold front is on time to gusty through Texoma early Thursday, beginning before sunrise in our northwest counties and perhaps as late as 9 am or 10 am in Paris.

Temperatures are expected to drop 20-25 degrees in the first hour after it passes, and the wind will abruptly shift and accelerate to about 40 mph out of the north. It’s going to be just plain horrible to be outside Thursday for more than a few minutes as wind chills dive below zero by mid-day, and stay that way through mid-morning Friday.

Actual air temperatures will reach the teens before sunset and bottom out between 3 degrees around Ada, Coalgate, and Sulphur to about 8 degrees in the Sherman-Denison area.

There’s potential for a few hours of flurries or even some light sleet Thursday morning as the front passes, but accumulations are very unlikely. There’s a second tiny chance of snow as a weak upper wave passes Friday night, we’re talking 10%.

As for Christmas Day, it won’t be as cold as earlier in the weekend as highs reach about 40 degrees. There’s no snow for Santa, but plenty chilly to try on those new coats and sweaters.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
One Coalgate teen was ejected and another injured during a wreck in Coal County Monday.
Teen ejected after single-vehicle crash in Coal County
Colbert Police said two juveniles ran the car through the building to break in.
Dollar General in Colbert reopens after break in
An Antlers man in the Pushmataha County Jail is facing new charges after he allegedly assaulted...
Antlers man charged after allegedly assaulting jailer with bleach
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 21
Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Dec. 21
Full Morning Weather 12/21/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/21/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/20/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/20/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/19/2022
Full Morning Weather 12/19/2022