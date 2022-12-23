Texoma Local
Atmos Energy asking customers to conserve natural gas usage

Atmos Energy continues to monitor and prepare for Hurricane Ida, and natural gas customers in the path of severe weather are advised to take steps that help ensure personal safety.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Atmos Energy) - Due to extreme temperatures and high natural gas usage, Atmos Energy is urging customers to conserve natural gas usage during these extreme winter temperatures to help maintain gas service:

  • Do not use your natural gas fireplace.
  • Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees. Consider wearing additional layers of clothing and turning down the thermostat even lower.
  • Businesses should minimize energy usage as much as possible.
  • Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, because it can account for as much as 25 percent of the energy consumed in your home.
  • Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use. By conserving electricity, you are also helping to conserve natural gas which keeps the power on.
  • Reduce shower time and avoid baths. Showering accounts for about 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.
  • Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days. When in use, limit opening the oven door to prevent wasted energy.
  • If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing.

Atmos Energy also reminds everyone that if you smell natural gas or suspect a leak, to leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.

