Carbon monoxide safety awareness

By Kayla Holt
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County’s Fire Marshal, John Weda started our conversation stating, “Carbon monoxide is produced by incomplete combustion, it’s usually in the home, it can be anything that’s a gas fired appliance, such as a water heater, your kitchen stove, your furnace.”

It’s called the silent killer, because it’s odorless, colorless properties can go undetected, but become deadly in a matter of minutes.

He said, “We see more of it during the winter time than any other time of the year, just because when the cold weather comes in, people use heaters more.”

Although the gas is undetectable by human sensory, a carbon monoxide alarm is able to detect if the gas is present in your home.

Nicolette Nye, from the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “Carbon monoxide alarms save lives, very important. You need to have a carbon monoxide alarm on every level of your home and outside each sleeping area.”

Well below freezing temperatures could lead to bigger problems.

She explained, “It’s going to get really cold, and the power may go out. So, people are probably going to pull out a portable generator if they have one to keep the house warm. Never bring that generator inside the house, do not operate it inside the house.”

She also added that generators should be operated outside, at least 20 feet away from your house, with the exhaust pointing away from your home as well.

Fire Marshal John Weda added, “The best thing you can do with prevention is have a carbon monoxide alarm and take the prevention steps throughout the year, or at least have it inspected one a year by a qualified technician.”

