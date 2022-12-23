Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.
Power outages across Texoma
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to...
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night.
Sherman house catches on fire
Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died at the age of 86
Former KXII farm director Rudy Dockray has died
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
DANGEROUS Cold Remains This Morning....

Latest News

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter
FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Sam Bankman-Fried, center, is shown handcuffed at the airport in Nassau, Bahamas, before he...
Judge kept FTX execs’ plea deals secret to get founder to US