Grayson County warming shelters open doors for Christmas weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the temperature drops, warming shelters are setting up cots and even turning pews to beds bracing for an influx people trying to get out of the cold.

“If we don’t help, who will?” said Effie Bowden, CEO of Menorah Ministries and pastor of Light Fellowship Church.

Light Fellowship Church in Denison already began to see a crowd around noon on Thursday.

“Can you imagine not having a place to sit down or rest or to sleep?” said Bowden. “In this type of weather?”

The church off of Owings Street acts as a temporary warming shelter during the week from 1 pm to 4 pm, and every night temperatures reach below freezing.

“We’re trying to do what we feel like the Lord wants us to do,” said Bowden.

Near by, the Salvation Army off Texoma Parkway in Sherman is preparing to welcome guests until Sunday.

“We want to be here for everybody, but especially we don’t want people to be freezing on Christmas,” said Lt. Michael Cain, corps officer and executive officer of the Grayson County Salvation Army.

The salvation army said its doors are open to everyone- homeless or not.

“People who live in their vehicles that may be not homeless on the streets, but they’re staying in and out of hotels or their vehicles, and maybe they just can’t afford a hotel right now, but they’re in their vehicle,” said Cain. “So they’ll come here and stay over night.”

Both organizations said they would greet people with hot food, blankets and a little bit of holiday cheer.

“We’re going to love on people,” said Cain. “We’re going to have a Christmas attitude, and we’re going to have a good time here, and hopefully we’ll be able to provide a safe place for people. "

The Salvation Army and Light Fellowship Church asked for coats, scarves, gloves, even monetary donations and more to meet the needs of the people who walk through its doors over the next few days.

