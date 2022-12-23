Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re driving at night down Highway 69 in Leonard, you might have seen strobes and flashing lights in the air.

“We’ve always done some Christmas decorations, wrapped our trees up and down our driveways,” Bill Watson said.

But it wasn’t until last year when Jamie and Bill Watson went all out.

“I think it was right before Christmas of 2020, Jami’s dad, Jimmie Evans and her were in Greenville, I think, getting some supplies for our Christmas dinner and they went by a house that had a light show that was set to music,” said Bill.

This house inspired Jimmie to do the same with his daughters home, “when Jimmie has a plan, we usually go through with it. Well unfortunately Jimmie passed away in February of 2021,” Bill said.

So the Watson family decided that they would dedicate the light show to Jami’s parents, Jimmie and Brenda Evans.

“Every time I see it I cry, every time I see his name up there cause I know he would be so happy to see it,” Jami Watson.

And the Watson’s hope they can bring a little joy to others, “if it helps some people enjoy the celebratory nature of the holidays more, that’s great. Or if it takes a little bit away from the sadness that somebody is feeling because this is their first Christmas without loved ones, that’s what kind of helped us through,” Bill said.

The show runs seven nights a week and is almost an hour long, but repeats throughout the night, “we have signs up for people to come and park in our yard but the show usually goes from about 5:30 in the evening, we cut it off at midnight.” said Bill.

The show will run through New Years, “we usually go through a couple days after New Years, there’s a couple of New Year’s type songs on it,” Bill said.

You can tune in on FM 95.7 to follow along.

But as far as the Watson’s plans for next year, “bigger and better, bigger next year,” said the Watson’s.

