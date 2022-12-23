Sherman man arrested for child sex crime

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested Wednesday accused of indecency with a child.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says John Roe, 53, was taken to the Grayson County Jail without incident.

Deputies say the case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office when completed.

Roe is being held in the Grayson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

