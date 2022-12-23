Texoma Local
Sherman man arrested for child sex crime

John Meredith Roe
John Meredith Roe(Grayson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested Wednesday accused of indecency with a child.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says John Roe, 53, was taken to the Grayson County Jail without incident.

Deputies say the case remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the district attorney’s office when completed.

Roe is being held in the Grayson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.
A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night.
