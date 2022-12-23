Texoma stays below freezing until Christmas

Texoma is still feeling the freezer burn from Thursday’s Arctic blast of cold air. Friday remains below freezing and so does Saturday. Keep dripping those faucets and the cabinets below sinks open!

The good news is we’re almost home free. The winds from the north are weakening so the wind chill is becoming less of a factor. This also means temperatures are already steadily rising. Come Christmas, Texoma will see a high above freezing. Though it will still only be in the 40s.

After Christmas, if your wish was warmer temperatures, Santa will deliver. A shift to a strong southerly wind flow means Texoma will steadily warm up into the 60s and 70s by late next week. With the warmer temperatures comes an increase in moisture too. So next Friday is already showing good rain chances right before the New Year’s weekend.

So hunker down and stay warm Texoma! Only a few more days of these frigid temperatures then it will be above average temperatures to welcome in 2023.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

