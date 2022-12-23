Thousands of customers affected by power outages

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.

As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power.

In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m.

The Texas counties without power are:

Fannin County, 13

Cooke County, 311

To see the Texas counties affected click here.

The Oklahoma counties without power are:

In Bryan County, 159

In Choctaw County, 4

McCurtain County, 2, 246

Pushmataha County, 2

Johnston County, 85

Carter County, 118

Marshall County, 10

To see the Oklahoma counties affected click here.

