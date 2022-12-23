Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Thousands of customers affected by power outages

Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.
Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.

As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power.

In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m.

The Texas counties without power are:

  • Fannin County, 13
  • Cooke County, 311

To see the Texas counties affected click here.

The Oklahoma counties without power are:

  • In Bryan County, 159
  • In Choctaw County, 4
  • McCurtain County, 2, 246
  • Pushmataha County, 2
  • Johnston County, 85
  • Carter County, 118
  • Marshall County, 10

To see the Oklahoma counties affected click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near the railroad tracks
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
Bokchito Police are asking for help identifying a woman who they say has cashed tens of...
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
Tioga
Tioga ISD set to terminate 20 employees amid financial troubles
A Pottsboro man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading law enforcement on a multi-city...
Pottsboro man arrested after leading officers on wild pursuit
A Calera family lost everything in a house fire Tuesday night
Calera family loses everything in house fire

Latest News

A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night.
Sherman house catches on fire
As the temperature drop, warming shelters are setting up cots and even turning pews to beds...
Grayson County warming shelters open doors for Christmas weekend
Carbon monoxide safety measures
Carbon monoxide safety awareness
Carbon monoxide safety measures
Carbon monoxide safety