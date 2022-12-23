Thousands of customers affected by power outages
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.
As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power.
In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m.
The Texas counties without power are:
- Fannin County, 13
- Cooke County, 311
The Oklahoma counties without power are:
- In Bryan County, 159
- In Choctaw County, 4
- McCurtain County, 2, 246
- Pushmataha County, 2
- Johnston County, 85
- Carter County, 118
- Marshall County, 10
