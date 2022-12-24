Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Center Cross Ministries is a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water.

“We think that God has called us to be here to show his love,” said Alan Bernard, co-founder.

Despite its circumstances, it’s determined to show its love by giving back.

“It just put a smile on my face,” said Shalon Washington, who was at the soup kitchen.

The group adopts local children for Christmas every year.

“I’ll just say it’s a blessing to have so many presents, especially being a single parent and, you know, taking care of a baby by yourself with no help,” said Marquisha Washington, who received gifts for her kids.

“My nieces and my nephews, and my grandbabies will be happy to open up these gifts,” said Shalon Washington.

Center Cross said the community donated enough presents to adopt about a dozen kids.

“We just put a need out there, and they come running,” said Bernard. “There’s some good people in the world.”

The soup kitchen didn’t just fill stockings on Friday.

It filled empty stomachs.

“We tell them anyone is welcome,” said Bernard. “All you need is to be hungry.”

Bernard said about 80 to 100 hundred people joined in on the Christmas celebration, each getting a small gift bag with blankets, gloves, flashlights, and more.

“Maybe the only gift some of them get this year,” said Bernard.

It’s an act of love bringing a little more joy to the world.

“It’s sad that there’s a great need, but it’s fulfilling to know that you’re touching the lives of people and that they’re walking away with a little smile in their heart, whether they can get it to come across their lips or not,” said Bernard.

Center Cross Ministries said St. Lukes’s in Denison plans to serve a community dinner on Christmas day.

