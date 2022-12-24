Pinecones for Kids

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others.

Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”

With the help from their grandmother, aka, Nanny K, the three girls have turned their act of kindness into a holiday tradition.

The girls explained, “We pick them out over there and then we bring them inside and we decorate them with paint, and we scent them first and then we wrap them, and then we give them to other people.”

And the people love it.

The girls’ grandmother, Kathy Howard said, “A lot of people will have them in a bowl, and then others will create some kind of decoration because they’re sparkly as well.”

But the highlight of it all, according to the girls, is picking out all the best toys.

Amelia said, “And I love that we were going to give it to other children because I knew that they were going to like it.”

Nanny K says she’s proud of her grandchildren and the mark they’re making in the community.

She revealed, “It’s their heart, that they really do realize how blessed they are and the importance of giving to others.”

