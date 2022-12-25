One arrested after Grayson County collision

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County.

It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road.

According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when the Ford crossed the center of the roadway and struck the Chevy. Both drivers were taken to Texoma Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers said the driver of the van, 31-year-old Samuel Mozo of Denison, had minor injuries and was intoxicated when the cars collided.

Mozo was arrested and has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and DWI.

The driver of the SUV, 61-year-old Jeffrey Burton of Farmersville, was seriously injured.

