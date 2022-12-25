Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

One arrested after Grayson County collision

One man was arrested and two were injured after a collision in Grayson County.
One man was arrested and two were injured after a collision in Grayson County.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County.

It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road.

According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when the Ford crossed the center of the roadway and struck the Chevy. Both drivers were taken to Texoma Medical Center for treatment.

Troopers said the driver of the van, 31-year-old Samuel Mozo of Denison, had minor injuries and was intoxicated when the cars collided.

Mozo was arrested and has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and DWI.

The driver of the SUV, 61-year-old Jeffrey Burton of Farmersville, was seriously injured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people are without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday.
Power outages across Texoma
John Meredith Roe
Sherman man arrested for child sex crime
The Watson family decided that they would dedicate the light show to Jami’s parents, Jimmie and...
Leonard family brightening up town this season, one show at a time
Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to...
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night.
Sherman house catches on fire

Latest News

A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats.
Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park
Cones for kids
Pinecones for Kids
Cones for kids
Cones for kids
Center Cross Ministries, a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water, is...
Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents