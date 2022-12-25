Several boats destroyed after fire at Eisenhower State Park

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -A fire at Eisenhower State Park Friday night has destroyed over fifteen boats.

Several fire units were called out to the scene of a marine fire at the state park around 7 pm.

According to a post by a Sherwood Shores firefighter on Facebook, the fire initially involved 4 to 5 boats but spread to 18 more boats.

Firefighters said they faced difficult conditions, with frozen fire pumps and icy boats.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

